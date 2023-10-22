Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Invests $432,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.90. 3,530,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average of $84.00. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $149.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $1,992,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,394.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $177,931.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $1,992,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,863 shares of company stock worth $4,981,631. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

