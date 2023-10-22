Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Lowers Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.42. 5,854,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,200. The company has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.22. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 132.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

