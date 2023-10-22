Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Lowers Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,472. The company has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.75 and a 200-day moving average of $329.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.10 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

