Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VONE traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,872. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $165.94 and a one year high of $209.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.755 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

