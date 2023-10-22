Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.87. 697,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.62 and a 200 day moving average of $213.77. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.22 and a 12-month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

