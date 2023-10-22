Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Reduces Position in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.13% of Third Coast Bancshares worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,662,000. 44.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.15. 17,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,310. The company has a market cap of $219.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

