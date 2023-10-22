Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 375 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 93,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 61,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE AMH traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,672,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $294,932.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,109.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,023. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

