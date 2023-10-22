Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,289 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,240 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,027 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DKS opened at $109.31 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKS. Wedbush cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

