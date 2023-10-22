Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Decreased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,872,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $258.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.82 and its 200-day moving average is $262.02. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $217.70 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

