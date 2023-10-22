Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.
BLTE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of BLTE stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. Belite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58.
Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Belite Bio will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.
