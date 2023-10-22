BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives $5.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.13.
BB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,205,000 after purchasing an additional 923,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 314,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,022,608 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:BB opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.75.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
