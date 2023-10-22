BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Lowered to $4.75 at CIBC

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from $5.50 to $4.75 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.13.

NYSE:BB opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $74,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 31.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

