BMO Capital Markets Boosts Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Price Target to $16.00

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.077 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 194,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

