BMO Capital Markets Cuts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$40.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$44.00.

Boralex Trading Down 4.2 %

TSE BLX opened at C$25.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.13. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$25.65 and a 52 week high of C$43.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.22. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.10. Boralex had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of C$210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$202.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.1301894 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.90%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

