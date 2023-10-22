Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.1% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Booking by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $28.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,756.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,073.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,850.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,760.02 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,200.71.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

