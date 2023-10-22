Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Booking by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Booking by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $2,756.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,760.02 and a one year high of $3,251.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,073.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,850.28.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $19.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,200.71.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

