bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) vs. Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Critical Comparison

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) and bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Flutter Entertainment and bpost NV/SA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flutter Entertainment 0 3 5 0 2.63 bpost NV/SA 1 2 0 0 1.67

Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $87.98, indicating a potential upside of 16.73%. Given Flutter Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Flutter Entertainment is more favorable than bpost NV/SA.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Flutter Entertainment has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bpost NV/SA has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and bpost NV/SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flutter Entertainment N/A N/A N/A bpost NV/SA 4.41% 18.02% 4.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and bpost NV/SA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flutter Entertainment $9.52 billion 2.80 -$373.54 million N/A N/A bpost NV/SA $4.61 billion N/A $244.96 million $1.01 5.35

bpost NV/SA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flutter Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Flutter Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flutter Entertainment beats bpost NV/SA on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services. In addition, the company operates HRTV, a horseracing television network. Further, it provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, adjarabet.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, and sisal.com websites under the FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, FOX Bet, TVG, Stardust, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet brands, as well as live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in 2019. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About bpost NV/SA

(Get Free Report)

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, E-Logistics North America, and Corporate segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. It also provides transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, and cross-border products, as well as value-added services. The company was incorporated in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

