Braze’s (BRZE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRZE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.47.

BRZE stock opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84. Braze has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. On average, analysts expect that Braze will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $476,635.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,743,281.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $476,635.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,743,281.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $110,411.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,188. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Braze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Braze by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Braze by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares during the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

