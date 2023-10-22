Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an underweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.40.

EAT opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.35. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 224.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 176,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Brinker International by 74.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Brinker International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

