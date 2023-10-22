Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $79,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,152,211,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,169,778,000 after buying an additional 2,856,746 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,084,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,487,000 after buying an additional 2,439,814 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,873,696,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

