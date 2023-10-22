Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.67.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $173.19 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $189.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.00. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 31,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $5,644,453.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 111,761 shares in the company, valued at $19,985,102.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 31,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $5,644,453.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 111,761 shares in the company, valued at $19,985,102.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $2,392,899.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,280.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

