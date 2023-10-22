Brokerages Set American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) PT at $47.38

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEL. Truist Financial downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $4,129,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,028,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,642,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $4,129,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,028,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,642,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Axel Andre sold 29,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,576,936.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 563,299 shares of company stock worth $30,415,632. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 61,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEL opened at $53.15 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

