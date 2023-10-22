Brokerages Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) PT at $43.71

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.17.
INSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Insmed stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. Insmed has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $27.59.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $77.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 258.22% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
