Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Price Target at C$8.42

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded Kelt Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Kelt Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Kelt Exploration Stock Down 2.3 %

TSE:KEL opened at C$7.19 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$4.29 and a 12-month high of C$7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.08.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of C$110.06 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.7497393 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total value of C$204,000.00. Corporate insiders own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

