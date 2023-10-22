Brokerages Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target at $147.25

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

MRNA opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.46. Moderna has a twelve month low of $79.71 and a twelve month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Moderna will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,166,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,843,972.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,166,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,843,972.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $130,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,588,855 shares in the company, valued at $182,734,213.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,912 shares of company stock valued at $20,538,143. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Moderna by 7.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Moderna by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,025,000 after acquiring an additional 210,985 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Moderna by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Moderna by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

