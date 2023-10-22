Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stock Position Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.54% of Brunswick worth $32,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brunswick by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,400,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after buying an additional 48,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $2,686,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $93.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

