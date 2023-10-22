Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$8.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RAY.A. Desjardins set a C$9.00 target price on Stingray Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of RAY.A stock opened at C$4.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.29. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$4.10 and a one year high of C$6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$230.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

