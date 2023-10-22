Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$8.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on RAY.A. Desjardins set a C$9.00 target price on Stingray Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stingray Group
Stingray Group Stock Performance
Stingray Group Company Profile
Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stingray Group
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.