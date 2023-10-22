Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stake Boosted by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,526,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,478 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,353,000 after purchasing an additional 698,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,258,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,823 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CP opened at $71.17 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.51 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

