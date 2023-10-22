Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, October 23rd.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. On average, analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $499.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCBG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,268.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 178.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

