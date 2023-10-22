Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Given New $56.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

FUN opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.41. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $500.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.70 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,882,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,840,000 after purchasing an additional 324,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,688,000 after buying an additional 946,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,240,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,545,000 after purchasing an additional 237,413 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,547,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,844,000 after buying an additional 208,396 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

