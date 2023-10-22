Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Shares Down 6.6%

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.23 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 95.23 ($1.16). Approximately 5,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 63,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.25).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 235 ($2.87) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Celadon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celadon Pharmaceuticals

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Celadon Pharmaceuticals

The company has a market cap of £59.49 million and a PE ratio of -732.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 145.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.26, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 1.86.

(Get Free Report)

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.