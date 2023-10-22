Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Shares Down 6.6%

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.23 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 95.23 ($1.16). Approximately 5,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 63,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.25).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 235 ($2.87) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.
Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
