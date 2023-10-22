Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) vs. Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Head-To-Head Survey

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) and Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Central Garden & Pet and Vestis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Garden & Pet 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vestis 0 1 4 0 2.80

Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus price target of $44.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.28%. Vestis has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.62%. Given Vestis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vestis is more favorable than Central Garden & Pet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

67.4% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and Vestis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Garden & Pet $3.27 billion 0.65 $152.15 million $2.26 17.63 Vestis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Central Garden & Pet has higher revenue and earnings than Vestis.

Profitability

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and Vestis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Garden & Pet 3.70% 9.59% 3.96% Vestis N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Central Garden & Pet beats Vestis on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions. This segment sells its products under the Aqueon, Cadet, Comfort Zone, Farnam, Four Paws, Kaytee, K&H Pet Products, Nylabone, and Zilla brands. The Garden segment offers lawn and garden supplies products that include grass seed; vegetable; flower and herb packet seed; wild bird feed, bird feeders, bird houses, and other birding accessories; fertilizers; decorative outdoor lifestyle products; live plants; and weed and grass, as well as other herbicides, insecticide, and pesticide products. This segment sells its lawn and garden supplies products under the AMDRO, Ferry-Morse, IMAGE, and Sevin brands, as well as under Bell Nursery, Lilly Miller, and Over-N-Out other brand names. Central Garden & Pet Company was founded in 1955 and is based in Walnut Creek, California.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries. The company was formerly known as Aramark Uniform & Career Apparel, LLC and changed its name to Vestis Corporation in September 2023. Vestis Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Burbank, California.

