Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNTY. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $132.85 million, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 2.57.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.77 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger acquired 7,500 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,980 shares of company stock worth $63,370. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

