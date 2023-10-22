Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Chart Industries by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Chart Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Chart Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 80,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $150.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.73.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

