Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,780 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $134.65 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $111.58 and a 1-year high of $138.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Check Point Software Technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

