Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Position Lifted by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.02. 954,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,289. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.42%.

CHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

