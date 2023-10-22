Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 3.4 %

TSCO opened at $195.27 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $187.55 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.48.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.23.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

