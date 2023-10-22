Chesapeake Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.05.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

