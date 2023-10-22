Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 60 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE AMP opened at $312.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.63. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.10 and a 12 month high of $358.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.86.

View Our Latest Report on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.