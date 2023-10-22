Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lifted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 31.6% in the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.51 and a 200-day moving average of $161.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

