Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.