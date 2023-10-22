Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.9% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CVX opened at $166.83 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.