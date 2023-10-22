Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.9% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CVX opened at $166.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.