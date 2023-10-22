Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 84,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $207.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.15. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

