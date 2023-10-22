Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Trading Down 0.1%

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. 141,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 179,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Churchill Capital Corp VI news, major shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 500,000 shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $5,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,634,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,559,840.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VI

About Churchill Capital Corp VI

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCVI. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 1,738,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 1st quarter valued at $10,425,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 1st quarter valued at $9,604,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 4,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 558,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 545,947 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 3,014.1% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 398,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 385,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Churchill Capital Corp VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

