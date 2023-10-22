Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Trading Down 0.1%

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. 141,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 179,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.
In other Churchill Capital Corp VI news, major shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 500,000 shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $5,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,634,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,559,840.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Churchill Capital Corp VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
