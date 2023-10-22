Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 154.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,731 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.8% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

CSCO stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

