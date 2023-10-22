CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 5,962 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 1,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

CITIC Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47.

Get CITIC alerts:

CITIC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.