Citigroup Cuts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $19.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RUN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Sunrun from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Sunrun Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of RUN opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 2.35. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $33.33.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,457 shares of company stock worth $287,987 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

