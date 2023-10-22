Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Citigroup worth $51,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after acquiring an additional 545,118,661 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after buying an additional 21,878,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,922,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,192,000 after buying an additional 11,407,293 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

