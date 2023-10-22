Citigroup Increases Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $163.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.38.

Shares of HES opened at $163.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.87. Hess has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hess will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 22.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 314.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after acquiring an additional 278,511 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

